

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United Rentals, Inc. (URI) announced a profit for fourth quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $297 million, or $4.09 per share. This compares with $338 million, or $4.49 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $4.23 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.3% to $2.28 billion from $2.46 billion last year.



United Rentals, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q4): $5.04 vs. $5.60 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $4.23 -Revenue (Q4): $2.28 Bln vs. $2.46 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

UNITED RENTALS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de