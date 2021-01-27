

SAN JOSE (dpa-AFX) - Xilinx Inc. (XLNX) revealed earnings for its third quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $170.97 million, or $0.69 per share. This compares with $162.01 million, or $0.64 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Xilinx Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $194.23 million or $0.78 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.68 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.0% to $803.40 million from $723.50 million last year.



Xilinx Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $194.23 Mln. vs. $170.77 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.78 vs. $0.68 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.68 -Revenue (Q3): $803.40 Mln vs. $723.50 Mln last year.



