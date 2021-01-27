

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (EW) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $309.5 million, or $0.49 per share. This compares with $280.2 million, or $0.44 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Edwards Lifesciences Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $316.2 million or $0.50 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.53 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.7% to $1.19 billion from $1.17 billion last year.



Edwards Lifesciences Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $316.2 Mln. vs. $309.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.50 vs. $0.49 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.53 -Revenue (Q4): $1.19 Bln vs. $1.17 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.43 - $0.50 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.1 - $1.2 Bln



