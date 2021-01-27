

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) announced a profit for its first quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $28.76 billion, or $1.68 per share. This compares with $22.24 billion, or $1.25 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.41 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 21.4% to $111.44 billion from $91.82 billion last year.



Apple Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $28.76 Bln. vs. $22.24 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.68 vs. $1.25 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.41 -Revenue (Q1): $111.44 Bln vs. $91.82 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

APPLE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de