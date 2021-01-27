

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) reported a profit for fourth quarter that declined from last year.



The company's profit totaled $177 million, or $1.43 per share. This compares with $463 million, or $3.53 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Ameriprise Financial Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $559 million or $4.53 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $4.52 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.3% to $3.18 billion from $3.29 billion last year.



Ameriprise Financial Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $559 Mln. vs. $551 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $4.53 vs. $4.20 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $4.52 -Revenue (Q4): $3.18 Bln vs. $3.29 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de