

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - SLM Corp. (SLM) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that rose from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $430.97 million, or $1.13 per share. This compares with $137.47 million, or $0.32 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, SLM Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $440 million or $1.15 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.35 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 12.5% to $366.54 million from $419.10 million last year.



SLM Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $440 Mln. vs. $142 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.15 vs. $0.33 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.35 -Revenue (Q4): $366.54 Mln vs. $419.10 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SLM-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de