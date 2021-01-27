

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Teradyne Inc. (TER) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $196.33 million, or $1.05 per share. This compares with $125.08 million, or $0.69 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Teradyne Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $193.2 million or $1.10 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.9% to $758.97 million from $654.65 million last year.



Teradyne Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $193.2 Mln. vs. $152.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.10 vs. $0.91 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $758.97 Mln vs. $654.65 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.95 - $1.11 Next quarter revenue guidance: $720 - $780 Mln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

TERADYNE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de