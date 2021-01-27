

BEDFORD (dpa-AFX) - Hologic Inc (HOLX) announced a profit for its first quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $654.4 million, or $2.50 per share. This compares with $386.1 million, or $1.43 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Hologic Inc reported adjusted earnings of $749.6 million or $2.86 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.17 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 89.4% to $1.61 billion from $0.85 billion last year.



Hologic Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $749.6 Mln. vs. $164.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.86 vs. $0.61 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.17 -Revenue (Q1): $1.61 Bln vs. $0.85 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.56 - $2.68 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1,500 - $1,560 Mln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

HOLOGIC-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de