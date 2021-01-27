

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Duke Realty Corp. (DRE) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.



The company's profit came in at $170.36 million, or $0.45 per share. This compares with $87.44 million, or $0.23 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Duke Realty Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $155.63 million or $0.41 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.15 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.5% to $266.29 million from $230.48 million last year.



Duke Realty Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $155.63 Mln. vs. $140.56 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.41 vs. $0.38 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.15 -Revenue (Q4): $266.29 Mln vs. $230.48 Mln last year.



