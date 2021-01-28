

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Euromarket Designs, Inc., doing business as CB2, has recalled Junction tall chests and low dressers citing tip-over and entrapment hazards to children, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.



The Chicago, Illinois - based company has called back about 11,000 units sold in the United States and about 355 units sold in Canada. The recall involves CB2 Junction Tall Chests (SKUs: 454-559 and 503-925) and Junction Low Dressers (SKUs: 454-060 and 503-904).



The products, manufactured in India, were sold at CB2 stores across the country and online at www.CB2.com from December 2012 through July 2019 for between $700 and $850.



According to the agency, the recalled chests and dressers are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in death or injuries to children.



The recall was initiated after CB2 received 10 reports of incidents, including five reports of the Tall Chest and five reports of the Low Dresser tipping forward when the tip-over kit was not in use. However, no injuries have been reported to date related to the recalled products.



Consumers are urged to contact CB2 for instructions on how to receive full store credit or a full refund.



In Similar incidents involving chests and dressers, Noble House Home Furnishings in early January recalled about 780 chests, cabinets and dressers due to risks to children.



In December, Shenzhen Luosi Ge Trading Co., of China, owner of Homfa trademark, called back about 6,375 units of Homfa Cabinets for the same concerns.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de