

LUTON (dpa-AFX) - easyJet Plc (ESYJY.PK, EZJ.L) said its first quarter financial performance was in line with management expectations. Total group revenue decreased by 88% to 165 million pounds. Passenger revenue decreased by 90% to 118 million pounds. Ancillary revenue decreased by 84% to 47 million pounds.



First quarter passenger numbers decreased by 87% to 2.9 million. Capacity declined 82% to 4.4 million seats. Load factor decreased by 26 percentage points to 66%.



easyJet currently expects to fly no more than approximately 10% of second quarter 2019 capacity for the second quarter of fiscal 2021.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

EASYJET-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de