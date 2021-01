LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AVEVA Group Plc (AVV.L), on Thursday, announced that its Secretary and Finance Director David Ward would step down from his current position. Currently, David Ward is reporting to AVEVA's Deputy CEO and CFO James Kidd.



The company noted that David Ward would join GB Group plc as a Board Director and CFO with effect from May 17, 2021.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

AVEVA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de