

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Copper producer KAZ Minerals Plc (KAZ.L), formerly Kazakhmys plc, reported that its total copper production for fiscal year 2020 was 306 thousand tonnes, down from 311 thousand tonnes in the previous year.



Full year gold production was 196 thousand ounce compared to 201 thousand ounce in the prior year



Annual silver production declined to 3.37 million ounce from 3.38 million ounce in the previous year.



