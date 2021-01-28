

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - 3i Group plc (III.L), a private equity and venture capital company, reported total return of 18.7% for the nine months to 31 December 2020 and 92% of top 20 Private Equity portfolio by value grew last 12 month earnings to September 2020.



The company reported increase in NAV per share to 936 pence compared to 905 pence at 30 September 2020, despite the negative translation effect of sterling strengthening in the quarter.



In the financial year ending 3 January 2021, Action generated revenue growth of just over 10% and opened 164 new stores, taking its total to 1,716 stores across eight countries. Provisional EBITDA in 2020 was 616 million euros, 14% ahead of 2019.



