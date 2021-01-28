

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP.L) issued a trading statement for the period to 31 December 2020. Total AUM increased 2% during the quarter to 47.2 billion euros. Third Party AUM was 44.5 billion euros, an increase of 2% during the quarter and 12% since 31 December 2019. The total fundraising during the financial year to-date was 4.6 billion euros. Fundraising for the full fiscal year is anticipated to exceed 6 billion euros, significantly ahead of the Group's initial expectations for an off-cycle year.



Benoit Durteste, CEO, said: 'We maintained very positive momentum in our business through the third quarter, raising significant Third Party AUM and deploying a substantial amount of capital across all our strategic asset classes. Two of our flagship funds, Europe Fund VII and Strategic Equity III, were particularly active.'



The group will announce its annual results for the year ended 31 March 2021 on 8 June 2021.



