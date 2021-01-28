

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Australian airline Qantas (QAN.AX, QUBSF.PK) announced Thursday a strategic partnership with British energy major BP Plc (BP.L, BP_UN.TO, BP) to further advance their shared net zero emissions.



The companies will work together to reduce carbon emissions in the aviation sector and contribute to the development of a sustainable aviation fuel industry in Australia.



They will explore opportunities and projects in areas including advanced sustainable fuels, advocacy for further decarbonisation in the aviation sector, renewable power solutions and generation, carbon management and emerging technology.



Qantas Group has set ambitious targets to be net carbon neutral by 2050, and BP aims to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world to get to net zero.



