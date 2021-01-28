

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's jobless rate declined in November, the labor force survey data from Statistics Norway showed Thursday.



The unemployment rate dropped 0.2 percentage points from August to 5 percent in November.



The number of unemployed decreased 6,000 to 143,000 in November. At the same time, employment increased by 16,000 to 2.7 million.



The unemployment rate for November indicates the average for October to December and that for August, reflects the average for July to September.



In the fourth quarter, the jobless rate rose by 1 percentage points from the last year to 4.8 percent.



The number of unemployed persons increased to 137,000 from 108,000 in the fourth quarter of 2019. There were 2.706 million employed persons, which was 26,000 fewer than in the same quarter of the previous year, data showed.



