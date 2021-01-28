

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's jobless rate fell during the October to December period, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Thursday.



The jobless rate declined to 4.2 percent during the October to December period from 4.4 percent during the September to November period.



The number of unemployed persons decreased to 196,500 during the October to December period from 203,800 in the previous three months.



The youth unemployment rate was 11.5 percent in the three months ended December.



The employment rate rose to 60.5 percent during the October to December from 60.4 percent in the prior three months.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de