

Dover Corp (DOV) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $182.11 million, or $1.25 per share. This compares with $168.12 million, or $1.15 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Dover Corp reported adjusted earnings of $224.96 million or $1.55 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.38 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Revenue held steady at $1.78 billion



Dover Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $224.96 Mln. vs. $225.74 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.55 vs. $1.54 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.38 -Revenue (Q4): $1.78 Bln vs. $1.78 Bln last year.



