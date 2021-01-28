

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - WestRock Company (WRK) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $152.0 million, or $0.57 per share. This compares with $138.5 million, or $0.53 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, WestRock Company reported adjusted earnings of $161.8 million or $0.61 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.54 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.5% to $4.40 billion from $4.42 billion last year.



WestRock Company earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $161.8 Mln. vs. $151.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.61 vs. $0.58 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.54 -Revenue (Q1): $4.40 Bln vs. $4.42 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

