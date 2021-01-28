

OAK BROOK (dpa-AFX) - McDonald's Corp. (MCD) Thursday reported a profit for the fourth-quarter that declined 12 percent from last year, reflecting sales declines in the International Operated Markets and International Developmental Licensed Markets segments as a result of COVID-19 resurgences and government restrictions. The result were partly offset by stronger operating performance in the U.S. due to higher sales-driven restaurant margins. Quarterly revenues decreased 2 percent. Global comparable for the quarter sales declined 1.3 percent.



The company reported that its net income for the fourth-quarter decreased 12 percent to $1.38 billion or $1.84 per share from $1.57 billion or $2.08 per share in the previous year.



Non-GAAP earnings per share for the fourth-quarter were $1.70 compared to $1.97 in the prior year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Consolidated revenues for the fourth quarter decreased 2 percent to $5.31 billion from last year's $5.43 billion. Quarterly revenues were down 3 percent at constant currencies basis. Analysts expected revenues of $5.37 billion for the fourth-quarter.



Global comparable sales declined 1.3 percent while improving from the prior quarter, reflecting positive comparable sales in the U.S. of 5.5 percent, and negative comparable sales in the International Operated segment and International Developmental Licensed segment of 7.4 percent and 3.6 percent, respectively.



In Thursday pre-market trade, MCD was trading at $206.94, down $0.06 or 0.03 percent.



