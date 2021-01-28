

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - MakeMyTrip Limited (MMYT) reported third quarter adjusted earnings per share of $0.07, compared to a loss of $0.15, a year ago. Adjusted operating profit was $5.2 million, for the quarter.



Third quarter revenue was $56.8 million, a decrease of 61.3% (59.6% in constant currency) from $146.9 million, previous year. Revenue from air ticketing business decreased by 62.1% (60.4% in constant currency) to $18.2 million. Revenue from hotels and packages business decreased by 66.6% (65.0% in constant currency) to $24.4 million.



As at December 31, 2020, the balance of cash and cash equivalents and term deposits on the company's balance sheet was $227.6 million. Also, the company has secured credit and guarantee facilities of approximately $100 million.



Deep Kalra, Group Executive Chairman, said: 'Our cost optimization initiatives have helped us to deliver on our strategic goal of achieving adjusted operating profitability during the reported quarter.'



