

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - East West Bancorp (EWBC) released earnings for fourth quarter that fell from last year.



The company's profit came in at $164.08 million, or $1.15 per share. This compares with $188.22 million, or $1.29 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, East West Bancorp reported adjusted earnings of $161.52 million or $1.13 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.03 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.9% to $346.58 million from $368.22 million last year.



East West Bancorp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $161.52 Mln. vs. $187.10 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.13 vs. $1.28 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.03 -Revenue (Q4): $346.58 Mln vs. $368.22 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

EAST WEST BANCORP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de