

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. GDP data for the fourth quarter, weekly jobless claims for the week ended January 23, wholesale inventories and advance goods trade balance for December are due at 8:30 am ET Thursday. The greenback traded mixed against its major counterparts before these data. While it was steady against the pound, it climbed against the rest of major rivals.



The greenback was worth at 1.2092 against the euro, 104.38 against the yen, 0.8914 against the franc and 1.3645 against the pound at 8:25 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de