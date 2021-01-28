

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - QuickLogic Corp. (QUIK) said that Suping Cheung, Chief Financial Officer, submitted her resignation, effective February 17, 2021. Cheung will relocate in order to accept a new Chief Financial Officer role with a public company.



Cheung has served in many senior level roles at QuickLogic since joining the company in 2007, most recently as Chief Financial Officer since August 2016.



Effective upon Cheung's departure, and until a successor has been identified, QuickLogic has appointed Anthony Contos, who recently joined QuickLogic as the company's Corporate Controller, to serve as its interim Chief Accounting Officer.



The company plans to engage in a search to fill the permanent Chief Financial Officer position.



