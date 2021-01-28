

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Resmed Inc (RMD) announced a profit for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $179.51 million, or $1.23 per share. This compares with $160.55 million, or $1.10 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Resmed Inc reported adjusted earnings of $206.37 million or $1.41 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.26 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.7% to $800.01 million from $736.16 million last year.



Resmed Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $206.37 Mln. vs. $176.28 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.41 vs. $1.21 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.26 -Revenue (Q2): $800.01 Mln vs. $736.16 Mln last year.



