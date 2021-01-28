

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Visa Inc. (V) revealed earnings for first quarter that fell from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $3.13 billion, or $1.42 per share. This compares with $3.27 billion, or $1.46 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.28 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.0% to $5.69 billion from $6.05 billion last year.



Visa Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $3.13 Bln. vs. $3.27 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.42 vs. $1.46 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.28 -Revenue (Q1): $5.69 Bln vs. $6.05 Bln last year.



