

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Arthur J Gallagher & Co. (AJG) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $142.2 million, or $0.72 per share. This compares with $98.5 million, or $0.51 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.2% to $1.70 billion from $1.72 billion last year.



Arthur J Gallagher & Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $142.2 Mln. vs. $98.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.72 vs. $0.51 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $1.70 Bln vs. $1.72 Bln last year.



