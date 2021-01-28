

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Juniper Networks (JNPR) announced earnings for fourth quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $30.8 million, or $0.09 per share. This compares with $168.4 million, or $0.49 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Juniper Networks reported adjusted earnings of $181.8 million or $0.55 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.53 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.8% to $1.22 billion from $1.21 billion last year.



Juniper Networks earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $181.8 Mln. vs. $198.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.55 vs. $0.58 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.53 -Revenue (Q4): $1.22 Bln vs. $1.21 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.20 - $0.30 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1,005 - $1,105 Mln



