

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH) revealed a profit for its first quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $12.00 million, or $0.40 per share. This compares with $2.75 million, or $0.09 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.29 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.6% to $428.54 million from $417.80 million last year.



Beazer Homes USA Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $12.00 Mln. vs. $2.75 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.40 vs. $0.09 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.29 -Revenue (Q1): $428.54 Mln vs. $417.80 Mln last year.



