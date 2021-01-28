

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) revealed a profit for its first quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $509.3 million, or $3.05 per share. This compares with $257.1 million, or $1.50 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Skyworks Solutions Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $560.5 million or $3.36 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.08 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 67.8% to $1.51 billion from $0.90 billion last year.



Skyworks Solutions Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $560.5 Mln. vs. $288.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $3.36 vs. $1.68 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.08 -Revenue (Q1): $1.51 Bln vs. $0.90 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.34 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.125 - $1.175 Bln



