

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Auto giant General Motors (GM) Thursday announced plans to become carbon neutral in its global products and operations by 2040.



The company says it will eliminate tailpipe emissions from new light-duty vehicles by 2035, and the entire company will start manufacturing zero-emissions vehicles by 2040.



'General Motors is joining governments and companies around the globe working to establish a safer, greener and better world,' said Mary Barra, GM Chairman and CEO. 'We encourage others to follow suit and make a significant impact on our industry and on the economy as a whole.'



GM said it is investing $27 billion in electric and autonomous vehicles in the next five years, which is up from the $20 billion planned before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.



GM will offer 30 all-electric models globally by mid-decade and 40 percent of the company's U.S. models offered will be battery electric vehicles by the end of 2025. The company plans to include crossovers, SUVs, sedans and trucks in its electric vehicle lineup.



GM also will source 100 percent renewable energy to power its U.S. sites by 2030 and global sites by 2035, which represents a five-year acceleration of the company's previously announced global goal.



'With this extraordinary step forward, GM is making it crystal clear that taking action to eliminate pollution from all new light-duty vehicles by 2035 is an essential element of any automaker's business plan,' said Environmental Defense Fund President Fred Krupp. 'EDF and GM have had some important differences in the past, but this is a new day in America - one where serious collaboration to achieve transportation electrification, science-based climate progress and equitably shared economic opportunity can move our nation forward.'



