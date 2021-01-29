

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United States Steel Corp.(X) reported fourth quarter 2020 net earnings of $49 million or $0.22 per share, compared to a net loss of $668 million or $3.93 per share in the fourth quarter 2019.



Adjusted net loss narrowed to $60 million or $0.27 per share, from $109 million or $0.64 per share in the previous year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.68 per share for the fourth-quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Net sales for the quarter were $2.56 billion, down from $2.82 billion in the previous year. Analysts expected revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter.



X closed Thursday's regular trading at $18.73 up $0.35 or 1.90 percent. In the after-hours trade, the stock further gained $1.12 or 5.98 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

