

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French telecommunications operator Orange (ORAN) said that it has decided to end discussions with Free regarding a mobile network sharing agreement, citing a divergence in deployment strategy.



The Group is also fully committed to the deployment of fibre in France, providing two-thirds of the 24 million connectable homes that have already been built.



Following the 5G auction that took place last October, Orange and Free had held discussions with a view to reaching a mobile network sharing agreement in France.



