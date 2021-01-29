

VERNIER (dpa-AFX) - Givaudan (GVDBF.PK), a Swiss manufacturer of fragrance and flavor products, reported Friday that its fiscal 2020 net income attributable to equity holders of the parent was 743 million Swiss francs, up 5.8 percent from last year's 702 million francs.



Basic earnings per share were 80.59 francs, compared to 76.17 francs a year ago.



Adjusted EBITDA grew 9.6 percent from last year to 1.40 billion francs, and EBITDA margin was 22.1 percent compared to 20.6 percent in 2019. On a comparable basis, the EBITDA margin was 22.8 percent, compared to 21.5 percent in 2019.



Givaudan full- year sales were 6.32 billion francs, up 1.9 percent from 6.20 billion francs last year. Sales increased 4 percent on a like-for-like basis.



In the fourth quarter Group sales edged down 0.5 percent to 1.532 billion francs from 1.539 billion francs a year ago.



Further, at the Annual General Meeting on March 25, Givaudan's Board of Directors will propose a cash dividend of 64 francs per share for the financial year 2020, an increase of 3.2 percent versus 2020.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2025, the company projects organic sales growth of 4-5 percent on a like-for-like basis and free cash flow of at least 12 percent.



The company aims to double its business through creations that contribute to happier, healthier lives by 2030; become climate positive before 2050; and sourcing all materials and services in a way that protects the environment and people by 2030, among others.



