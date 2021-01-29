

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Friday, Germany's unemployment and import price reports are due from Destatis. Economists expect import prices to fall 3.1 percent year-on-year in December, slower than the 3.8 percent decrease in November.



Ahead of these data, the euro was steady against its major counterparts.



The euro was worth 126.50 against the yen, 1.0762 against the franc, 0.8827 against the pound and 1.2105 against the greenback at 1:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

