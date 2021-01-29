

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's Casio Computer Co. Ltd. (CSIOF.PK, CSIOY.PK) reported Friday that its nine-month profit attributable to owners of parent fell 47.6 percent to 10.07 billion yen from 19.20 billion yen in the prior-year period. Basic earnings per share were 41.51 yen, down from 78.76 yen last year.



Operating profit for the period plunged 56 percent to 11.14 billion yen from 25.28 billion yen in the same period last year.



Net sales fell 24.2 percent to 166.44 billion yen from 219.46 billion yen last year.



Looking ahead, for fiscal year 2021, the company now expects profit attributable to owners of parent of 9.5 billion yen or 39.16 yen per basic share, down 46 percent from last year.



Operating profit would be 14 billion yen, down 51.8 percent, and net sales would be 220 billion yen, down 21.6 percent from the prior year.



The company previously projected full-year profit attributable of 6.5 billion yen or 26.79 yen per basic share, operating profit of 10 billion yen, and net sales of 220 billion yen.



