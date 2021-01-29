

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG.L) said the Group's trading performance has been in line with the Board's expectations for the first quarter of fiscal year. The Board's expectations on volumes and net interest margin remain unchanged.



Nigel Terrington, Chief Executive, said: 'Good momentum in new business flows has led to strong growth in the pipelines, particularly for buy-to-let and development finance. With strong capital ratios and high levels of liquidity, we are well positioned to face the challenges and opportunities ahead.'



