

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - LG Electronics Inc. (LGEPF.OB, LGEJY.OB, LGEIY.OB, LGEAF.OB) reported that its fourth-quarter net income was 262.3 billion Korean won compared to a loss of 849.8 billion won in the same quarter last year.



Operating income for the fourth-quarter climbed to 650.2 billion won from 101.8 billion won last year.



Sales for the quarter grew to 18.78 trillion won from 16.06 trillion won in the previous year.



The company expects increase in sales year-over-year and maintained stable profitability in the first-quarter of 2021.



The company noted that it continues along the path of profitable growth in 2021.



