

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's unemployment rate climbed to its highest in six months at the start of the year, figures from the public employment service NAV showed on Friday.



The seasonally adjusted jobless rate climbed to 4.40 percent from 3.80 percent in December. Economists had forecast a score of 4.30 percent.



The rate was the highest since July last year when it was 4.9 percent.



In the same month last year, the jobless rate was 2.4 percent.



The number of unemployed rose to 123,969 persons from 106,941 in the previous month.



