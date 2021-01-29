

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. (DRREDDY, RDY) reported Friday that its third-quarter profit was $3 million, compared to loss of $78 million last year. Earnings per share were $0.02, compared to last year's loss of $0.47 per share.



Sequentially, profit fell 97 percent from $104 million or $0.63 per share in the preceding second quarter.



Revenues grew 12 percent to $675 million from $600 million a year ago. Sequentially, revenues edged up 1 percent to $671 million.



