

MILWAUKEE (dpa-AFX) - Johnson Controls Inc (JCI) announced a profit for its first quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's profit came in at $451 million, or $0.62 per share. This compares with $159 million, or $0.21 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Johnson Controls Inc reported adjusted earnings of $311 million or $0.43 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.40 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.3% to $5.34 billion from $5.58 billion last year.



Johnson Controls Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $311 Mln. vs. $306 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.43 vs. $0.40 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.40 -Revenue (Q1): $5.34 Bln vs. $5.58 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.47 to $0.49 Full year EPS guidance: $2.45 to $2.55



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

JOHNSON CONTROLS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de