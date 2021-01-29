

MILWAUKEE (dpa-AFX) - Johnson Controls International plc (JCI), the global leader for smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, announced new environmental, social and governance (ESG) commitments, science-based targets as well as a net zero carbon pledge to support a healthy, more sustainable planet over the next two decades.



The company's and customers' emissions reduction will be driven by Johnson Controls' OpenBlue technologies and innovations which leverage big data and artificial intelligence to optimize buildings sustainability.



Johnson Controls targets reducing operational emissions by 55 percent and reduce customers' emissions by 16 percent before 2030. It also targets net zero carbon emissions before 2040, in line with the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change Race to Zero and Business Ambition for 1.5°C criteria. It will also achieve 100 percent renewable electricity usage globally by 2040.



The OpenBlue Enterprise Manager can help deliver up to 30% energy savings in buildings and a corresponding drop in CO2 emissions.



