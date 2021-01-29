

MILWAUKEE (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Friday, Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) provided adjusted earnings and organic revenue growth guidance for the second quarter and full-year 2021.



For the second quarter, the company projects adjusted earnings in a range of $0.47 to $0.49 per share on a slight growth in organic revenue.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.40 per share on a revenue growth of 1.90 percent to $5.27 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2021, the company now projects adjusted earnings guidance in the range of $2.45 to $2.55 per share, representing a year-over-year increase of 9 to 14 percent. It also expects organic revenue growth in the low-to-mid single digit.



The Street is looking for earnings of $2.51 per share on a revenue growth of 3.5 percent to $23.11 billion for the year.



Separately, Johnson Controls announced an ambitious set of new Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) commitments, science-based targets as well as a net zero carbon pledge to support a healthy, more sustainable planet over the next two decades.



