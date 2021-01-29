

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's consumer prices rose for the first time in ten months in January, flash data published by the statistical office INE showed on Friday.



Consumer prices increased 0.6 percent year-on-year in January, after 0.5 percent in December.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.1 percent in January, following a 0.2 percent rise in December and November.



The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP rose 0.6 percent yearly in January and declined 0.3 percent a month ago.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the retail sales declined 1.5 percent in December, following a 3.9 percent fall in November.



On a monthly basis, retail sales rose 1.0 percent in December, after a 0.5 percent fall in the previous month.



