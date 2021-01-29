

PEORIA (dpa-AFX) - Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) announced earnings for fourth quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $0.78 billion, or $1.42 per share. This compares with $1.10 billion, or $1.97 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 14.5% to $11.24 billion from $13.14 billion last year.



Caterpillar Inc. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q4): $2.12 vs. $2.71 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $11.24 Bln vs. $13.14 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CATERPILLAR-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de