The company's bottom line came in at $855 million, or $2.55 per share. This compares with $612 million, or $1.83 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, LyondellBasell Industries N.V. reported adjusted earnings of $736 million or $2.19 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.36 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.9% to $7.94 billion from $8.18 billion last year.



LyondellBasell Industries N.V. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $736 Mln. vs. $637 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.19 vs. $1.90 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.36 -Revenue (Q4): $7.94 Bln vs. $8.18 Bln last year.



