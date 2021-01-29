

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's consumer prices rose in January, preliminary data from Statistics Portugal showed on Friday.



The consumer price index rose 0.3 percent year-on-year in January, after a 0.23 percent decline in December.



The core CPI, which excludes energy and unprocessed food products components increased 0.55 percent in January, after a 0.14 percent decline in the prior month.



Prices for energy declined 4.43 percent year-on-year in January, following a 4.89 percent decrease in the preceding month.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices fell 0.3 percent in January, following a 0.14 percent decrease in the previous month.



The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer price, or HICP, grew 0.2 percent annually in January, reversing a 0.3 percent decline in the prior month.



On a month-on-month basis, the HICP fell 0.3 percent in January, following a 0.1 percent decrease in the preceding month.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the industrial production declined 4.4 percent yearly in December, following a 3.2 percent fall in November.



Manufacturing output fell 2.5 percent in December, following a 1.6 percent decline in the prior month.



On a monthly basis, industrial production rose 1.8 percent in December, after a 4.7 percent decrease in the preceding month.



In the fourth quarter, industrial production decreased 2.4 percent.



Another data from Statistics Portugal said that the retail sales contracted 4.5 percent annually in December, following a 5.3 percent decline in November.



On a month-on-month basis, retail sales fell 0.4 percent in December, following a 3.5 percent decline in the prior month.



In the fourth quarter, retail sales declined 3.4 percent yearly, following a 2.1 percent fall in the third quarter.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the unemployment rate fell to 6.5 percent in Dececmber from 7.1 percent in November.



