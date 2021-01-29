

BILBAO (dpa-AFX) - BBVA USA Bancshares Inc reported net income of $334 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to a net loss of $331 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.



Included in the fourth quarter of 2019 was a non-cash, goodwill impairment charge of $470 million. Excluding the impact of this non-cash charge, adjusted net income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $139 million.



Total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $969 million, up 8 percent from fourth quarter 2019 levels. Net interest income in the quarter totaled $667 million, up 7 percent from the $623 million recorded in the fourth quarter of 2019.



Non-interest income for the fourth quarter of 2020 totaled $301 million, up 11 percent from the $273 million reported in the fourth quarter of 2019.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

BBVA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de