

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2:00 am ET Monday, Destatis is slated to issue Germany's retail sales data for December. Economists forecast sales to fall 2.6 percent on month, in contrast to a 1.9 percent rise in November.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While it fell against the pound, it was steady against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was worth 126.95 against the yen, 1.0812 against the franc, 0.8826 against the pound and 1.2129 against the greenback as of 1:55 am ET.



